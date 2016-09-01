Suspension of Mahajan ’Decision to be taken in presence of Municipal Commissioner‘

Nashik: Allegations were levelled against fire brigade chief Anil Mahajan again in NMC standing committee meeting yesterday.

Members insisted on his suspension for keeping the government circular regarding renewal of fire and safety certificate under wraps for two years.

Taking into account their demand, chairperson Saleem Shaikh clarified that decision will be taken in presence of Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna.

Chairperson of education committee Sanjay Chavan had brought this matter to light. Thereafter, objections were raised over work style of Mahajan in General Body Meeting and standing committee meeting.

Taking note of this serious matter, the Municipal Commissioner had sent a show-cause notice to Mahajan. Replying to this, Mahajan had informed that he had not received orders from state government and had blamed it. Repercussions of this were felt in yesterday’s standing committee meeting.

Dinkar Patil and Prakash Londhe demanded suspension of Mahajan. Members were firm on their demand. Mahajan then tried to explain his side.

Raising the point that he had right to present his side, he indirectly challenged the office bearers. As a result the members reacted angrily and stood firm on their demand.

Considering feelings of the members, chairperson Shaikh made it clear that decision about this will be taken in presence of Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna. Members agreed to this and possible action against Mahajan was averted.