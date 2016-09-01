Will find a solution for irregular power supply: Kumthekar

Satpur: Instructions have been issued to officials to regularise power supply in Ambad industrial area and to resolve problem of voltage fluctuations in the power supply.

Meetings will be conducted at Ambad Industries & Manufacturers Association to resolve problems, assured chief engineer of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd Deepak Kumthekar while interacting with AIMA office bearers.

AIMA organised a meeting at K R Boob conference hall in Recreation Centre to resolve the problems faced by industrialists and members.

Executive engineer Sawairam and junior engineer Dhaval Agarkar were present for this meeting. The industrialists also made them aware of the fact that they are facing other difficulties that are arising due to irregular power supply.

Due to snapping of power and voltage fluctuations in the power supply in Ambad industrial area, industrialists were facing problems like burning of machinery, cable, computer, no power at various sectors for 3-4 hours, delay in completion of orders etc.

On this backdrop, AIMA delegation led by AIMA president Rajendra Ahire met chief engineer Deepak Kumthekar and held discussions.

Nikhil Panchal, former president Dhananjay Bele and other industrialists were present.

The meeting was organised at AIMA Recreation Centre with higher officials.

AIMA president Rajendra Ahire, general secretary Nikhil Panchal, Nilima Patil, Lalit Boob, Himanshu Kanani, chairman of power sub-committee Siddharth Patil and other office bearers took part in the discussions.