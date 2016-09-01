SSC supplementary exam: District records 29% result

Nashik: The online result of SSC supplementary examination conducted by Maharashtra state secondary and higher secondary education board in July-August 2016 has been declared.

Nashik division has registered 31.90% result, whereas the district has recorded 29.41% result. 69% students failed the examination.

The education board conducted the supplementary examination in July to save the academic year of those who had failed in the SSC examination.

13,709 students filed examination forms from Nashik division. Out of these, 12,548 students appeared for the examination. 4,322 students passed the examination.

8,111 students filed forms from Nashik district. Out of these, 8,030 students appeared for the examination and only 2,363 students passed it.

Compared to last year, the result of the division has increased by 6%, whereas the result of district has increased by 4%.

The examination was conducted at 37 centres in Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar districts. 1,228 students filled forms from Dhule district.

1,216 students appeared for the examination and 489 students passed. 3,478 students filled forms from Jalgaon district. Out of these, 3,439 students appeared for the examination and 1,108 students passed the examination.

883 students filled forms from Nandurbar district. 863 students appeared for the examination out of these and 366 students passed the examination.

Total 4,322 students passed the examination in the division, whereas 2,336 students passed the examination in the district.

Admission will be given to passed students on empty seats in colleges. Failed students can appear for the examination again.

Time table of online examination process will be declared soon, informed president in-charge of Nashik divisional board Rajendra Prasad Marwadi.