Wisdom High shines at elocution competition

Nashik: Ovee Karwa, a grade 11 student of Wisdom High International School, Nashik bagged the first prize at the ‘DR – Hardas’ elocution competition organised by the Rotary Club of Nashik, on the occasion of Independence Day.

The competition was held at the Rotary Hall which was packed to capacity by students and Rotarians alike. Ovee Karwa spoke on the topic ‘Mera Bharat’.

Her wonderful oration and patriotic content clinched it in her favour.

The school staff and students congratulated the winner and wished her best of luck for all her future endeavours.