Increased water supply in Nashik east division from today

Nashik: After taking note of contaminated water supply in the city since last few days, water supply department as per demand by corporators has decided to supply more water once a day in Nashik east division, instead of water supply twice.

Nashik Municipal Corporation had revoked water cut from August 15. It started to supply water twice a day in all divisions, barring Satpur and New Nashik.

However, there were complaints that many areas in east division were receiving low-pressure water supply. Citizens made their complaints to corporators and officials.

As per demand by chairperson of east division Nilima Amale and residents, the water supply department has decided to supply additional water once a day in ward nos. 28, 29 and 39.

Accordingly a planning has been made. The decision will be implemented from today (Sept. 1).

As per the new planning, the timing of water and water supply has been fixed in ward no. 28, 29 and 39.

Water will be supplied from Kalika water tank in the period between 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm at Chowk Mandai, Rajwada, Manohar Market, Wadala Naka area, Walmiknagar, Renukanagar, Nagsenwadi, Madina Chowk, Birbal akhada, Gurudwara Road, Shingada Talao, Hotel Sandip, Kalika temple area, Kalika housing society, Gaikwad farm, Tupsakhre lawns area, Motkariwadi, Wasan Auto and other areas.

Water from Kathada water tank will be supplied in the period between 7 am to 8.30 am at Nanavali, Pradnyanagar, Shivaji Chowk, Dhammanagar, Bhoi lane, Bagwanpura, Bele lane, Vazre Chawl, Kathada area, Koliwada, Bhagwatinagar, Amardham Road and other areas.

In addition, water will be supplied from Bhabhanagar water tank between 8 am to 9.30 am and 10.30 am to 11.30 am at Kinara Hotel, Gaikwad hall, Wasan eye hospital, Nashik hospital, Runanubandh karyalaya, Hirvenagar, Navshakti Chowk, Bhagwantnagar, Utkarsh Colony, General Vaidya Nagar, Patidar Bhavan, Ambikanagar, Nagji area and other areas.

Taking note of changes in water supply timings, residents in these areas should cooperate with NMC, urged water supply department.