Ganpati idol workshop held at Bachpan play school

Nashik: An eco-friendly Ganpati idol making workshop was held at Bachpan play school, Kamatwade.

Priyadarshana Kulkarni conducted the workshop. Pradnya Gadre, an international badminton player also participated in the workshop. Parents and school children took part.

They all enjoyed a lot and learned how to make Ganpati idol. The Principal of the school Shraddha Ingale, directors Neetu Brahmankar and Nikhil Brahmankar were present.

The staff took part and helped the small children in the making of idol. The programme received a good response.