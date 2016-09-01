Exhibition ‘Know your Space’ held at Ebenezer Int’l School, Chandsi

Nashik: Students at Ebenezer International School lived the extraordinary series of space adventures which mankind has taken to help space probes at a ‘Know your Space’ exhibition.

The age of space exploration began in 1957, when powerful rocket engines boosted Russian satellite ‘Sputnik 1’ free from the earth’s gravity. Young learners displayed their artistry and craftsmanship as they designed their own rockets for astronauts.

They used plastic bottles to make rockets and showcased their product designs at the exhibition. Students carried out individual research to prepare fact files on astronauts from around the world and explained their mini biographies about astronauts to the visitors.

Planetary fact sheets and comparison charts were displayed. Terms such as the mass of a planet, rotation period, length of day, distance from the sun, orbit period for different planets were discussed and explained.

Students prepared models of lunar landscapes to understand the geology of the moon. They used waste materials to depict the lunar terrain.

The learners learnt about space, space stations, astronauts and space travel through the different activities. Lunar landscapes helped students to know more about craters and the surface of the moon.

Students learnt about life on space stations and gained knowledge about astronauts, especially from countries like Russia, America, France and India.

The life of an astronaut, the study and dedication on the path of scientists and the determination and will required to know about space were great learning experiences for the students.

Students also gained an understanding for the need of international co-operation and collaboration that helps in space exploration.