Founder’s day celebrated at St. Francis high school

Nashik: The students and staff of St. Francis High School, Rane Nagar, celebrated founder’s day, the birthday of its chairman Dr. Augustine Pinto on 29th August, 2016 with great pomp and merrymaking.

The special assembly started with reading from the holy Bible followed by prayer, special prayer and prayer songs.

Students sang birthday songs with gaity and enthusiasm and tiny tots were dressed in colourful costume. Speech was delivered on the importance of founder’s day.

The winners of various competitions were felicitated with certificates.

Students visited orphanage and old age home where they donated foodgrains and biscuits. Students spent their quality time specially with old people.