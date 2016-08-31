Central railway services disrupted

Nashik Road: Following a technical snag in the engine of Gorakhpur express at Padli near Igatpuri on Monday night, central railway services between Nashik and Mumbai were badly disrupted throughout the day on Tuesday.

As a result Godavari Express was cancelled, whereas Panchavati Express reached Mumbai three hours later than its scheduled timing.

Other important trains were also running four-five hours behind their scheduled timing.

Many trains heading to Mumbai from Nashik were stopped at Nashik Road, Deolali Camp, Manmad, Lasalgaon and Niphad railway stations.

As engine repairing process took five-six hours, railway services were restored omly after a very long delay.

Amritsar Express, Janshatabdi Express, Kashi Express, Mahangari Express, Krishi Express, Gitanjali Express, Tapovan Express and Goa-Delhi Mangala Express were stopped at Nashik Road railway station.

As Panchavati Express got delayed, passengers created nuisance at the railway station.

As passengers on large scale gathered at booking office to get refund of their tickets, it was difficult for railway employees to control the crowd. The railway station wore a fair-like look.

Those passengers who travel daily by Panchavati, Rajya Rani Express and Godavari Express to Mumbai faced hardship.

Some passengers had to cancel their journey, whereas some had to travel by MSRTC bus. Meanwhile, the engine of Bhagalpur-Lokmanya Tilak Express had failed on Sunday.