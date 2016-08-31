Organ donation rally receives overwhelming response

Nashik: The organ donation rally, organised jointly by district administration and Maharashtra University of Health Sciences yesterday received an overwhelming response from Nashikites.

The rally was flagged in presence of MLA Seema Hiray, ZP chairperson Vijayshri Chumbhale, Mayor Ashok Murtadak and others from Anant Kanhere ground, Golf Club.

MUHS Vice Chancellor Dr. Dilip Mhaisekar, Additional District Collector Kanhuraj Bagate, special IG Vinaykumar Choube, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, ZP CEO Anil Landge, Nilima Pawar, Additional Municipal Commissioner Anil Chavan, deputy director (health) Dr. Sunil Patil, district civil surgeon Dr. S P Jagdale and district health officer Dr. Sushil Wakchoure were also present on the occasion.

During the flagging off, students of Motiwala homeopathic college gave a message of organ donation through presentation of a street play.

The rally passed through district civil hospital, ZP, Kalidas auditorium, Shalimar, Mahatma Gandhi Road and via girls high school was culminated at Chhatrapati Shivaji stadium. Students of NAMCO college, Ayurved college, Ganeshwadi and Saptashringi ayurved college explained importance of organ donation through presentation of a street play.

Additional District Collector Bagate said on the occasion that one gets an opportunity to be remembered forever through organ donation.

As this is the opportunity to serve people, citizens should take decision about organ donation and inform about this to their family members, he urged.

Students from 15 colleges affiliated to MUHS and 24 other colleges, social organisations, IMA and citizens on a large scale participated in the rally.

Meanwhile, this campaign will continue till September 1 and registration for organ donation will be made during this. Awareness will be created today (Aug 31) through street plays, various competitions and a workshop.