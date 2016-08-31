Longtime Google exe leaves Uber board

Washington : Google executive David Drummond left the Uber board of directors Monday as competition revs up between the companies over self-driving cars.

“I recently stepped down from Uber`s board given the overlap between the two companies,” Google chief legal officer Drummond said in a statement.

Drummond noted that Google remains an “enthusiastic investor” in the on-demand ride-sharing service.

Uber co-founder and chief executive Travis Kalanick said Drummond had been a “sage advisor and great personal friend,” and adding that he was looking forward to continued cooperation between the companies.

Google parent Alphabet and San Francisco-based Uber have both been working on getting self-driving cars on roads, with their relationship evidently getting bumpier as efforts gain traction.