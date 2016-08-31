MNS appoints observer for ‘damage control’

Nashik : Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has appointed an observer for Nashik for the first time for ‘damage control’ on the backdrop of upcoming Zilla Parishad and municipal elections.

Responsibility of Nashik has been handed over to general secretary Dr. Manoj Chavan who had done a good job at Kalyan, Ambarnath and Badlapur.

After defeat of the party in state assembly election, many office bearers left it.

As corporators are leaving the party on the backdrop of upcoming municipal election, Raj Thackeray has started preparations to make the party stand up again.

As a part of this, Raj Thackeray himself gave an appointment letter to Dr. Chavan at Mumbai.

The work style of Dr. Chavan who is working with Raj Thackeray since Vidyarthi Sena is different. He is known for his work after preparation of special strategy regarding strengthening of the party.

Dr. Chavan was observer when 29 MNS corporators got elected at Kalyan. In addition, he also worked as the observer and liaison chief at Thane, Ambarnath and Badlapur and took the party to power.