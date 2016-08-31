‘It is possible to understand history through ancient coins’

Nashik: Numismatist (coin collector) Chetan Rajapurkar spoke on the subject ‘journey of Nashik’s coins’ in a programme ‘Nisargkatta’ organised by Nature Club of Nashik.

Citing historical references, he informed about various places in Nashik.

Dr. Vikram Shah, RFO Sanjay Wadekar, bird watcher Digambar Gadgil and Nature Club of Nashik president Prof. Anand Bora were present on the dais.

While giving information, Rajapurkar said that Nashik had Govardhan Shivar.

Anjaneri was international trade centre and capital of Nashik. Name of Sinnar was Shrinagar and name of Makhmalabad was Andhrutkar.

First coin of Nashik was ‘Ashmak Janpad’, he added and explained in detail the history of coin of king Kanhe, first coin on queen ‘Rani Nagrika’, coins of Nashmik Nahpan, coins of king Chalukya, coins of king Vishnu Kurdan, coins during regime of Yadav, coins during regime of Nizam, rare coins of Mohammad Shah and coins during regime of Marathas and British.

One can study nature of coin through study of coins. Numismatic centre near Anjneri is only library of coins in Asia and students should use it for study, Rajapurkar urged. He also replied to the queries related to coins.

Numismatists of Nashik Achchyut Gujarathi, Sanjay More, Vijay Hiran, Rajendra Bohora and others were present on the occasion.