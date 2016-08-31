Admission process for YCMOU courses starts

NASHIK : As educational career depends lot on SSC and HSC success, so everyone takes sincere efforts.

But that alone does not ensure that one can handle the competition in education sector.

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University has provided an opportunity to take skill based education to the students aspiring to pursue higher education.

Those who fail in SSC and HSC examinations should not be disappointed and complete their dream to take higher education while managing their job or business, urged the YCMOU spokesperson.

Identifying needs of the students, YCMOU has started eight faculties.

They are humanities and social sciences, commerce and management, education science, science and technology, computer science, distance education, agriculture science and health.

In addition, educational service department is also functioning.

YCMOU has made humanities and social sciences certificate preparatory syllabus in Marathi, Hindi, Urdu and English medium in this current academic year.

In addition, entrance test to get admission for BA, B.Com. and B.Sc. syllabi, degree – BA (general), BA (MCJ), library and information science degree (B.Lib. and ISc.) post graduation degreee – MA (English, Hindi, Marathi), library and information science

(M.Lib and ISc.) commerce and management diploma – cooperation management, cooperation management (banking) degree B.Com.

(Marathi, English medium), B.Com. (cooperation management), BBA – aviation, hospitality and travel and tourism management, post graduation degree – M.Com (English, Marathi medium), MBA (HR, finance, marketing, manufacturing), health science certificate, Aarogyamitra, assistant (patient),

In diplomas, Yoga teacher, diploma in industrial science (pharmaceutical), B.Sc. (industrial drug science); post graduation degree – master of publice health (MPH), distance education faculty certificate – fire and safety engineering management, German, French,

English snf Arabic lanagues, beauty parlour management, diploma – electrician and domestic appliances maintenance, civil supervisor, interior designing and decoration, fitter, salon techniques, fabrication degree – B.Sc. (hospitality and tourism studies), facility services, automotive techniques, fire and safety studies, hospitality and catering services, construction practice education science faculty certificate – child nurturing, information communication technique science, diploma – school management degree

B.Ed. – special education, post graduation degree M.A. (education science) have been made available for those students who failed in SSC and HSC examinations.

Online education process will continue till today. Those interested should take admission, urged YCMOU.