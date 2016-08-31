MP Godse, Brig Kaul hold discussions over roads

Deolali Camp: Raising objections, army is closing various roads in Deolali Camp.

MP Hemant Godse along with cantonment board corporators met Brigadier Pradip Kaul and held discussions over finding a way out of this imbroglio.

The problem of Sathe Nagar residents in cantonment ward no. 3 has come to the edge. They have no road to commute.

Army is not allowing them to pass through its area. Sainik Vihar Society in ward no. 8 is also facing a similar problem. Besides this, villagers of Shingve Bahula are also facing this situation.

As per orders from higher office of defence ministry, roads are being closed at various places. Keeping in mind problem of citizens, a way will be found to resolve this issue.

“I will hold discussions with Major General Bedi soon and will make available a good option,” assured Kaul.

“I will hold discussions with Minister of State for Defence about this,” informed MP Godse.