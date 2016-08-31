Nashik Road: Six railway trains will be run from newly constructed platform no. 4 at Nashik Road railway station from September 10. Member of railway advisory committee Raj Phokne followed up the matter regularly with MP Hemant Godse for platform no. 4 to be put into use.

MP Godse contacted railway administration and demanded that the new platform, which was constructed during Simhastha Kumbh Mela, be put to use.

Kamayani express, Howrah express, Tadoba express, Varanasi express, Darbhanga express and four other express trains will be run from this platform from September 10.