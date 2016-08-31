Dr. Singal orders action against rickshaw, four-wheeler drivers

Nashik: Newly appointed Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Singal has taken an initiative to end traffic chaos and problem of traffic jams in the city.

Police Commissioner ordered action against errant rickshaw and four-wheeler drivers to discipline the traffic, informed sources.

Dr. Singal summoned police officials of traffic department and conducted a meeting with them at police commissionerate. DCP Vijay Patil, ACP in-charge Vishwas Walvi, all police inspectors and personnel were present for the meeting.

The Police Commissioner took review of the measures to be taken to discipline errant vehicle drivers in the city.

Discussions were held on to create more parking lots in association with NMC, strict action against those parking vehicles anywhere, action against errant rickshaw drivers, action against those vehicle drivers who stop at zebra crossing and jump signal, creation of awareness among citizens about traffic rules, action against two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers.

The Police Commissioner instructed that traffic department should be more alert and speed up the action, the sources informed further.