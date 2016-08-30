BJP tames Sena, MNS in triangular contest

Nashik Road: BJP wrested two municipal wards from Shiv Sena in the bypolls held on Sunday for two seats in Nashik Municipal Corporation.

The poll outcome is also a huge setback for Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which is currently ruling the NMC, with the party candidates facing defeat in the triangular contests.

After counting of votes yesterday, Mandabai Dhikale of BJP from ward no. 35 and Sunanda More from ward no. 36, both located in Nashik Road area, were declared winners.

Dhikale defeated Sena’s Vrushali Nathe, MNS’ Shantabai Shejwal and NCP’s Vandana Chalisgaonkar. Dhikale polled 1946 votes, while her nearest rival Nathe bagged 1748 votes.

In ward no. 36, BJP’s Sunanda More (1937 votes) trounced Sena’s Sunil Shelar (1397 votes), Praveen Pawar of MNS (720 votes) and Congress’ Shashibai Unhawane (1446 votes).

After declaration of results, BJP activists celebrated the win.

BJP chief and MLA Balasaheb Sanap, regional vice president Vasant Gite, corporator Sambhaji Moruskar, Kanhaiyya Salwe, Sangita Gaikwad and others greeted the victorious candidates.

The byelections were necessitated following disqualification of Shobhana Shinde (ward no. 35) and Nilesh Shelar (ward no. 36) by District Collector for joining other parties.