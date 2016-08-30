Onion: Sit-in agitation staged at district collectorate

Nashik: Alleging that government is not serious about falling rate of onion, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana staged a sit-in agitation at the district collectorate yesterday.

Agitating farmers condemned the government during the agitation.

Onion producing farmers are worried over falling prices of onion. Onions of farmers are rotting.

Though onion is getting a rate of just 5 paise per kg at Agriculture Produce Market Committee, government is not serious about it, alleged Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana.

The farmers under north Maharashtra chief of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana Deepak Pagar staged the agitation to press for Rs. 5 as subsidy per kg and Rs. 2000 as minimum support price.

Assuring to convey their demands to state government, Resident Deputy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar requested the agitators to withdraw their agitation, but they were not in a mood to listen.

They finally agreed to withdraw the agitation after long discussions.

Hansraj Wadghule, Shivaji Rajole, Sanjay Wagh and others took part in the agitation.