FAIC Exhibition and Convention 2016 concludes

MUMBAI: Federation of All India Caterers (FAIC) held its second Convention and Exhibition at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

The event witnessed a grand inauguration by Shri Subhash Desai, Hon’ble Minister for Industries (Maharashtra State), actor Jackie Shroff, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Dr. Harshdeep Kamble, Commissioner of Food and Drugs Administration, Maharashtra.

The three-day event saw an attendance of over 20,000 visitors comprising Caterers, Banquet Owners, Hoteliers, F&B Professionals and Fast Food Vendors.

Over 5000 caterers participated in the event that saw top of the line exhibitors showcasing the latest trends, innovative products, décor, upgraded equipment and advanced technology.

For the first time a panel discussion was held between caterers and chefs on the theme ‘Future Trends in Catering’.

It was presided by some of the industry’s top veterans – Celebrity Chef, Ajay Chopra, Chef Dhaval Ajmera (ITC Hotels), Celebrity Amrita Raichand, Harish Shah (Popular Caterers, Mumbai), Paresh Desai (Flavours, Ahmedabad), Sameer Lakhani (Lakhani Hospitality, Mumbai) and Nikhil Tipnis (Nikhil Catering, Mumbai).

“Catering in India has now become integral part for the success of various events and social occasions. It is one of the fastest growing sectors that has seen surge in demand across the country.

The sector though largely unorganized is estimated to be dominated by over two-million caterers primarily in metros, tier 1 and tier 2 cities.

Caterers have adopted innovative flair while doing it on grand scale from weddings, social gatherings, formal events, conferences and parties,” said Yogesh Chandarana, Vice President, Federation of All India Caterers.