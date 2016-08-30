‘Nashik has developed due to Chhagan Bhujbal’

Nashik: The development of roads, flyover, industrial area, pilgrimage spots and tourism in the city and district took place in last 10-12 years through the vision of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal.

Though his absence is being felt during this election, spread word about the works done by him to people and hoist NCP flag in upcoming local bodies election, urged regional chief of Nationalist Congress Party Sunil Tatkare.

He was speaking at the convention of activists which was held at party head-office.

On the backdrop of upcoming municipal and Zilla Parishad elections, MLA Tatkare conducted a review meeting of office bearers.

While providing his guidance on the occasion, he said that people oriented decisions were taken during 15 years’ rule of UPA. Priority was given to well being of minorities and farmers.

The then Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had done many development works in the city and district.

The flyover on Mumbai-Agra highway, industrial development and development of tourist spots were completed.

There was Maharashtra Navnirman Sena rule at NMC, but it could not do any development works. Most development works in the city took place when Bhujbal was Minister, Tatkare added.

The office bearers and activists should spread information about these to the people. Law and order situation has deteriorated on a large scale in last two years.

As a result people are angry with the government. Social media is being used to create Modi magic in upcoming local bodies election.

NCP activists should also use the social media and thwart hidden agenda of BJP, he urged.

While providing his guidance MLC Hemant Takle stated that popularity of NCP had declined on large scale in last few years.

This is a reality, but this is happening at party and individual level. It is necessary to fight with a new vigour. Everyone should forget internal differences and work under party chief Sharad Pawar to get success for the party in upcoming elections, he urged.

Separate meetings of rural and city office bearers were conducted to know their opinions. Regional chief of farmers cell Shankar Dhondge, district chief Adv. Ravindra Pagar, former Minister A T Pawar, former Minister Tukaram Dighole, former Minister Pramod Hindurao, MLA Pankaj Bhujbal, MLA Dipika Chavan, ZP chairperson Vijayshri Chumbhale and other office bearers were present on the occasion.