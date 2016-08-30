MVP Meet: Members, employees to get health insurance

Nashik: A decision was taken to insure all MVP members and employees to provide medical service in the range of Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh, against a small annual premium.

It will be implemented soon, informed general secretary of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Sanstha Nilima Pawar in a general meeting.

A proposal was also passed to take action against board of executives if there is failure to take action against those four members who caused financial loss to Sanstha.

The last general meeting of current executive body of MVP Sanstha was held under president and former MP Pratapdada Sonawane at Raosaheb Thorat hall.

Sarkarwada police maintained a tight security to prevent any quarrel during the meeting.

General secretary Nilima Pawar, chairperson Adv. Nitin Thakre, deputy chairperson Nanaji Dalvi, secretary Dr. Sunil Dhikale, directors of all talukas, former Minister Vinayakdada Patil, Ramkrishna Lahvitkar, former MLAs and office bearers were present on the dais.

Earlier, president Pratapdada Sonawane read the subjects which were on the agenda.

Thereafter the board of executives and all members welcomed general secretary Nilima Pawar for receiving life time achievement award by Pune university and ‘Adarsh Sanstha Palak Puraskar’.

She was also felicitated. Thereafter Nilima Pawar offered condolences to late office bearers, members and employees while delivering her introductory lecture.

She read the graph of development that took place in three years and informed about education progress of school and colleges. She also presented visual presentation about acquisition of new land by Sanstha for school and balance sheet of the Sanstha.

While informing about the steps taken by the Sanstha to start health policy for members and employees Nilima Pawar stated that there is concession at Medical College for the members only.

If members pay annual premium for the policy ranging from Rs. 1250 to Rs. 28,890, the members or two persons will get medical service from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh at Medical College.

This medical service will be applicable for 18 diseases, she informed. Those subjects which were on the agenda were also approved. Members also put forward their suggestions and demands.