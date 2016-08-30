Session under entrepreneur club held at New Era

Nashik: New Era conducts club activities on every Saturday in which the students show their enthusiastic participation.

Anand Shirsath, a budding entrepreneur of Nashik was invited at the entrepreneur club.

Making education simple and interesting through gaming methods is what this young and ambitious entrepreneur emphasises through his Arete technology, an enterprise in which he is founder as well as CEO.

Students were enlightened with the 9 P’s of success. The session is very motivational, reported one of the students.

Every one enjoyed the session and thought that now it was high time to dream about goals.