Grand organ donation rally to be held today

Nashik: The district collectorate and health department have jointly organised a grand organ donation rally today (Aug. 30) under grand donation drive to create awareness among citizens, informed district civil surgeon Dr. Suresh Jagdale.

The rally will be flagged off today from Golf Club at 8 am, This rally will pass through district hospital, Trimbak Naka, Kalidas auditorium, Shalimar, Tilak Path, Red Cross signal, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Meher signal, district collectorate and will culminate at Shivaji stadium.

MP Harishchandra Chavan, MP Hemant Godse, MLA Devyani Pharande, Balasaheb Sanap, Seema Hiray, Yogesh Gholap, Mayor Ashok Murtadak, Divisional Commissioner Eknath Davale, District Collector Radhakrishnan B and other office bearers will be present on the occasion.

Students from various colleges in the city will also take part in the rally. The rally will also be organised at every taluka place.

Rangoli, essay and elocution competitions, workshops and seminars will be organised in schools and colleges on August 31 to create awareness, Dr. Jagdale informed further.