NCP girls wing celebrates ‘Shravan Utsav’

Deolali Camp: The district chief of girls wing of Nationalist Congress Party Prerna Balkavde had organised a ‘Shravan Utsav’ programme.

Women wore various traditional dresses on the occasion and presented various traditional games and songs.

With organisation of this programme, NCP girls wing introduced women to traditional games and songs.

While expressing her views Prerna Balkavde said that objective behind organising this programme was to discharge their social responsibility.

Taking time from their daily routine, women played various traditional games and danced to the tunes of traditional songs.

Winners were awarded with prizes. Deputy regional chief Dr. Bharati Pawar inaugurated this programme.

Rahalkar compered the programme. Sangita Dhage, Jayashri Satpute, Anita Bhamre and other women were present in large numbers on the occasion.