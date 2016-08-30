Chaos prevails due to online registration of Ganesh mandals

NASHIK: There are only eight days left for Ganeshotsav. Many Ganesh mandals have started to set up pandals.

Office bearers of the mandals are making rounds at charity commissioner’s office to register their mandals which is mandatory as per court directives.

But as the charity commissioner’s office make it compulsory to fill online form, the chaos has been prevailed.

As per court directives, if any Ganesh mandal or Durga Devi Mandal has to accept a donation, it has to take formal permission from assistant charity commissioner’s office.

It is mandatory to register mandal in that office for this. Mandals cannot collect donation without this.

In addition, they have to give their registration number to get various permissions from Municipal Corporation and police.

As a result mandals have started to fill up the form to register their names with charity commissioner’s office.

As there are only eight days left for Ganeshotsav, members of the mandals are rushing to collect necessary documents to make registration and to get various permissions.

The charity commissioner’s office has made it compulsory to fill application online and has made available a website for this.

As application form is in English, mandals are facing difficulties. Considering this, some mandals are demanding to accept written application.

Only 20 mandals have able to fill up online application so far. A formal permission was given to a single mandal out of these as it filled up the form correctly.