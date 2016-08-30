Wisdom High students visit M&M plant

Nashik: The students of Grade 10 from Wisdom High International School were greatly thrilled recently when they visited the plant of Mahindra and Mahindra at Satpur, Nashik.

They were privileged to have seen the production of auto giant’s latest SUV – Nuvosport.

They got opportunity to interact directly with the technician’s in-charge of the production and learnt a lot about process of manufacturing.

Mahindra & Mahindra officers were gracious enough to answer all their queries patiently.

The children returned with much clearer idea about the industry.