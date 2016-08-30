Five RIS students shine in taekwondo competition

Nashik: Omkar Gaikwad, a Grade IX student of Rasbihari International School secured first position in interschool taekwondo competition organised by District Sports Officer, Nashik.

With this Omkar qualified for divisional taekwondo competition. Akshay Deore and Aniket Dhanduke, the Grade IX students also secured second and third position respectively.

This competition was for under-17 category and held at Meenatai Thakare Stadium, Krida Sankul, Panchavati, Nashik.

In under-17 category for girls Revati Gaikwad and Prakruti Choutaliya bagged second position in 50 kg and 40kg weight category respectively.

The students were coached under the guidance of Heera Bulakhe. The school Principal, management and the entire staff congratulated the students for their success.