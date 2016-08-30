FIA basketball teams win accolades

Nashik: The under-14 boys and girls team of Fravashi International Academy captured the basketball turf during the Interschool Basketball Championship held recently at Barnes School Devlali, Nashik.

The boys team won the semi final match against Barnes School, Deolali and the girls team won the final match against Kishore Suryawanshi International School with an outstanding score of 10/04 and qualified for the divisional level competition.

The entire management and team of the school praised the winners and the basketball coach Geeta Negi for their excellent performance.