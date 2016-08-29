‘NCP to contest upcoming elections on its own’

Nashik: Congress was benefitted in various elections so far due to Nationalist Congress Party and MP Ashok Chavan became Chief Minister.

Instead, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan made a statement that action could not be taken against MP Chavan.

As people are well aware about the reality, NCP will contest upcoming elections on its own, declared regional NCP chief MLA Sunil Tatkare yesterday.

On the backdrop of upcoming local body elections, regional chief Tatkare conducted a review meeting of district and city office bearers of the party, yesterday.

He interacted with the mediapersons thereafter.

Last week after convention of Congress office bearers, regional Congress chief MP Ashok Chavan stated that Congress suffered due to NCP and it is preparing to contest next elections on its own.

When asked about this, MLA Tatkare said that Congress-NCP fought elections unitedly for last 15 years and enjoyed the power.

At that time NCP gave its support to make MP Ashok Chavan as CM. Despite this, Ashok Chavan is stating that Congress suffered due to NCP, he added.

Congress and NCP fought previous state assembly election separately. NCP won 21 seats, whereas lost 9 seats by very less margin of votes. Considering this MP Chavan should be aware with the fact that he became the Chief Minister with the support of NCP, he advised.

While slamming BJP, Tatkare stated that BJP government had made changes in election process twice in a single year.

Selection of town council president and 4-member ward in municipal election are part of this. As policies of BJP government are communal, anti-minority and anti-farmer, people are ready to teach a lesson to it, he added.

Regional executive body is providing its attention to raise a force of activists at local level.

For this main leaders of the party as well as party chief Sharad Pawar will arrive on Nashik tour to provide their guidance to the activists, Tatkare informed.

District NCP chief Adv. Ravindra Pagar, city chief MLC Jayant Jadhav and ZP chairperson Vijayshri Chumbhale were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, MLA Tatkare clarified that party is stood firmly behind former Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

He also informed that action under anti-defection law will be taken against those who left the party.