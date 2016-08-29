Gaurav, Musa win MRF Rally of Maharashtra

Nashik: Gaurav Gill and Musa Sherif of Team Mahindra Adventure stormed to victory at Round 2 of the MRF FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) – the MRF Rally of Maharashtra while Abhilash PG and Srikanth Gowda bagged top honors in the MRF FMSCI Indian Rally Championship (IRC).

At the glittering podium ceremony followed by champagne shower held here in Nashik, the winners were awarded the trophies by honorable Madhav Nene, Senior General Manager, Marketing, Mahindra and Mahindra and Mr Bijoy Kumar, Chief of Mahindra Adventure, along with a prize money of Rs 50,000/-, in the presence of Mr. Arindam Ghosh, Director, Ramakrishna Race Performance Management (RRPM) – the promoters of the 2016 MRF FMSCI INRC and IRC.

MRF Rally of Maharashtra being the only tarmac event in INRC and IRC 2016 was indeed a super fast event, which was made all the more challenging by the rain god.

The slippery roads made Dean Mascarenhas and Ahmer topple their cars while Sameer Thapar slid off the road and got his car stuck in a mud bank.

The slippery tracks did not even let Bopaiah K.M finish the rally as the lower arm of his car broke. On the other hand in spite of losing a lot of time due to 3 punctures in stage 1, 3 and 4, Amittrajit Ghosh of Team Mahindra Adventure managed to bag the 3rd position in INRC.

The team of Gaurav Gill and Musa Sherif won the rally with an overall time of 52 minutes 08 seconds followed by Arjun Rao and Satish Rajagopal as the first runners-up (53:12) and Amittrajit Ghosh and Ashwin Naik, also from Team Mahindra Adventure as the second runners-up (53:59) at the exhilarating MRF Rally of Maharashtra which was organised by the Western India Sports Association.

Bikku Babu and George Milen won the INRC 2000cc category with a time of 54:33, while K J Jacob and Manoj Mohanan won the FMSCI Cup.

Abhilash PG and Srikanth Gowda, entered in the MRF FMSCI Indian Rally Championship (IRC) won their category with a time of 55:20 which ran concurrently with the INRC.

Indian drivers in Indian cars were eligible for the INRC while Indian or Foreign drivers in Indian or Foreign cars were eligible for the IRC.

It must be noted that the INRC and IRC are two separate championships and their results are not clubbed together or compared as they run distinctively different vehicles, most importantly, the INRC is for two wheel drive Indian vehicles only while the four wheel drive foreign vehicles are allowed in the IRC.

The MRF Rally of Maharashtra, which is the 2nd round of the MRF FMSCI INRC and IRC 2016 season, zipped through the 6 stages covering about 75 kms of tarmac roads around Bhandardara on the outskirts of Nashik. 32 teams from all over the country competed in this super exciting rally.

Mr. Arindam Ghosh, Director, RRPM said, “I want to thank MRF Tyres, Mahindra Adventure, Polaris and Pincon for sponsoring the 2016 INRC and IRC championships.

I also congratulate all winners and the entire team of Western India Sports Association.”

The winning driver of the MRF Rally of Maharashtra (INRC), Gaurav Gill said “It was a very challenging weekend with weather paying spoilt sport and Nashik terrain being even more demanding but we got a great set up thanks to Mahindra Adventure and MRF.”

The winner of the IRC, Abhilash PG said “Happy to take home maximum points from IRC in spite of two punctures as the tyre choice went wrong in the first loop. Two wins in IRC this year and a good start for the season.”