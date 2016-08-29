Inter-School Football & Basketball Tourney 2016 Barnes retain football titleSt. Mary’s, Pune complete hat-trick in basketball

Deolali Camp: Defending champions Barnes ‘A’ retained the football crown, while St. Mary’s, Pune completed a hat-trick of titles in the basketball competition, in the 28th All Maharashtra Anglo-Indian Schools in India tournament, organised by the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools in India, Maharashtra Chapter, at the Barnes School & Junior College, Devlali.

Major General Tushar Kumar Sachdev, Chief Instructor in Faculty of Doctrine and Tactics at the School of Artillery, was the chief guest and presented the prizes.

Twelve-time winners Barnes overcame arch-rivals Bishop’s, Camp, Pune 2-1 in a keenly contested championship round, while St. Mary’s prevailed over Cathedral & John Connon, Mumbai 51-35, after rallying from a 16-23 half-time deficit, in the basketball final.

Earlier, in the play-off, Christ Church beat Cathedral 4-2 via the tie-breaker to finish third, after the teams were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time in the all-Mumbai contest.