Mukesh Mehta appointed President of IBJA

Mumbai: Mukesh Mehta, a Director on the Board of IBJA has been appointed as the new President of India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Mehta replaces Mohit Kamboj who resigned in the last Annual General Meeting (AGM) of IBJA held on 24th August, 2016.

Mehta is a Director of Mark Bangles Pvt. Ltd. and has already been on the board since the last four years. He’s considered to be very enthusiastic, aggressive and passionate about the association.

He has also served on various committee’s in the last four years.

Mohit Kamboj congratulated Mehta and stated that IBJA will reach it’s new height under his leadership.

IBJA is a 97-year-old apex organisation for bullion dealers and jewellers and any change at the top leadership is microscopically viewed by it’s members and other allied associations.

Mehta not only has support of Mr. Kamboj but also was considered the best choice for this by other board of directors.

The new IBJA President is accepted to get full support from IBJA members as he has always been the most co-operative personality on IBJA board.

Congratulation messages have started flourishing to Mr. Mehta as soon as this news broke.