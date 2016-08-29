No water for Gujarat from Maharashtra: expert committee report

Nashik : The expert committee, appointed by state government for water planning of Damanganga Nar-Par rivers, has recommended in its report that there is no water in basin of these rivers to give it to Gujarat.

It submitted the report with water resource department. Following this report, the approval to give water from Maharashtra to Gujarat has become useless. Meanwhile, experts in Maharashtra expressed their satisfaction over the report.

The committee gave its report to the water resources department on July 25, 2016.

There were strong reactions in North Maharashtra, after some conditions in agreement regarding to bring water from Maharashtra to Gujarat came to the fore.

With initiative by Jalchintan Sanstha, various types of agitations were staged to draw attention of the government against this.

Barring Bharatiya Janata Party, all political parties came together for this. Three-day agitation was also staged during state assembly session.

Chief Minister had to give assurance that not a single drop of water will be given to Maharashtra.

Following all these happenings, state government formed an expert committee and ordered to give report. Accordingly, it received the report from the committee.

After the meeting between Union Minister Uma Bharati and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on January 7, 2015, state government gave impetus to finalise Memorandum of Understanding of Damanganga-Pinjal link (DP link) and Par-Tapi-Narmada link (PTN link).

As a result, after giving 20.4 TMC water to Mumbai, out of total 55 TMC water in Damanganga, Gujarat had to get remaining water as per condition no. 3 in MoU.

In addition, the Chief Minister showed his readiness in a letter sent to central government on January 16 to give 21 TMC water from Nar-Par basin to Gujarat.

As there were strong reactions after this information came to light, the Chief Minister had to explain his stand.

The presentation about both the projects was held on April 15, 2015 at state assembly. Engineer Hiralal Medhegiri send a letter mentioning Maharashtra has a right over 31.9 TMC water in Tapi basin to central water commission on March 26, 2012.

Jalchintan Sanstha collected all technical documents regarding this and followed up the matter with the government.

On this backdrop, state government formed the expert committee under chief engineer, water science department on April 4, 2016 and asked it to finalise water planning of Damanganga-Nar-Par basin.

Accordingly, the report of the expert committee was presented on July 25, 2015.