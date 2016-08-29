Leadership is doing the right things at right time: Dr Bhanose

Nashik : The adventure of life is to learn. The purpose of life is to grow. The nature of life is to change.

The challenge of life is to overcome. The essence of life is to care. The opportunity of life is to serve.

The secret of life is to dare, thus expressed management guru and industrial kirtankar Dr. Sandip Bhanose.

NDVP’s IMRT had organised a special programme for its newly inducted MBA students. Director of IMRT Dr. B B Rayate welcomed Dr. Bhanose. Dr. Bhanose further said,“If you have a dream, don’t just sit there. Gather courage to believe that you can succeed and leave no stone unturned to make it a reality.”

Prof Dipali Mane and Dr Pravin Rayate coordinated the programme. Michelle Christopher compered the programme. Rajashri Bedse, Prof. Dr. B D Ekade, Prof. D K Mukhedkar, Prof. Dr. S A Gaikwad, Prof. Dr. G M Ahire, Prof. Dr. D V Nandre, Prof. B G Gade, Prof. R I Pagar, Prof. V N Bhabad, Prof. H S Deshmukh and MBA students attended the function. Col. Sunil Sharma proposed the vote of thanks.