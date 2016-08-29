Horizon gymnasts fly high in AISM Gymnastics Competition

NASHIK: The ICSE girls gymnastics team of Horizon Academy showed a remarkable performance and bagged the silver medal in the under-10 age group at AISM Zonal Gymnastics Competition organised at Euro School, Airoli, by the AISM Regional Association of ICSE school. More than 200 students from around 20 ICSE schools across the country participated in this Competition.

A team of four students – Savani Nair, Swanandi Walzade, Simon More and Ananya Tidke participated in the Competition and won the silver medal.

The gymnastic team of the school received a special coaching from the sports teachers.

The management of MVP Samaj congratulated Principal Kumudini Bangera, headmistress Jyothi Samanta and staff members for this remarkable achievement of the students.