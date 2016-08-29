Spell Bee competition held in Rasbihari Int’l

Nashik : RasbihariInternational School organised Spell Bee competition for the students from Grade I to Grade X.

The competition was conducted class-wise to improve vocabulary and writing skill.

As many as 10 students were selected for the second round from the preliminary round which was compulsory for every child. From these 5 students were selected for the final round.

The winners of the competition are:- Gr I: Revati Nerkar (Topaz House), Gr II: – Satyam Darbhale ( Emerald House ), Gr III: Samiksha Barve ( Sapphire House ), Gr IV: Shreya Nirgide ( Ruby House ), Gr V: Aanya Agrawal ( Topaz House ), Gr VI & Gr VII: Rohit Malode (Topaz House) and Gr VIII & Gr X: Vijaya Bachhav ( Sapphire House ).