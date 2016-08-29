Rally by Being Common Man organisation held

Nashik Road: The organisation Being Common Man organised a rally in Nashik Road area to praise Nashik players Dattu Bhoknal and Kavita Raut for their good performance at recently held Rio Olympic.

Senior police inspector of Nashik Road police station Sanjay Deshmukh, senior police inspector of Upnagar police station Ashok Bhagat and president of Nashik Road Welfare Association Raju Salwe were present as chief guests.

Sports teachers and players from St. Xavier’s, K J Mehata and K N Kela schools and office bearers of various sports associations took part in the rally. However, Dattu Bhoknal and Kavita Raut could not attend the rally due to some important work.

The rally began from Byto Chowk and passed through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar statue, Tilak Road and via Regimental Plaza returned to Byto Chowk and culminated there.

President of the organisation Vikram Kadam welcomed all.

Pravin Shetty, Sudhir Nikale, Sachin Kadam, Abhishek Kadam, Vikas Kadam, Nilesh Gunjal and others organised the rally.