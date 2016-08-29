Ideal mandal competition by Sarkarwada police

Nashik : The ideal Ganeshotsav mandal competition has organised by Sarkarwada police station for the mandals in its jurisdiction, informed senior police inspector Dr. Sitaram Kolhe.

There are 85 small and bigger Ganesh mandals under Sarkarwada police station and their number is likely to increase.

A unique competition will be organised for all these mandals. First 3 and 2 consolation prizes in both small and bigger category will be given.

Mandals should register their participation while taking permission from the police station. Neutral judges will be appointed to adjudge the mandals.

These judges will visit to mandals at any time to inspect them. Those mandals who will get most points out of 100 points will be declared winners.