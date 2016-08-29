FIA hosts workshop for its tutors

NASHIK : Fravashi International Academy hosted a day long interactive workshop for its tutors on ‘Promoting improved inclusive communication practices in students’.

The workshop was conducted through the Teachers’ Achievers Programme (TAP) by Rita Odumosu, an education adviser at UK with a rich experience of 30 years in children’s service in London.

Rita is an expert in delivering professional development training for tutors and professionals as well as providing valuable advice to more than 150 schools across the globe.

She skilfully addressed issues of reading disability, gender implications on behaviour and inclusive practices through a thought provoking presentation and interactive activities.

Rita emphasised on a co-operative and interactive child and a strong tutor-parent-child relationship to lay the foundation for a bright future of the students.

She appreciated the right practices and enthusiasm displayed by the energetic and knowledgeable tutors and thanked Ratan Luth, Sharvari Luth and the management for their hospitality and congratulated the team for their strong commitment towards the students, their parents and to the school.