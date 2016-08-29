Guest lecture on ‘Best HR Practices’ organised at Sandip Foundation

Nashik: Sandip Foundation’s Department of Management Studies (MBA) organised a guest lecture for MBA students on the topic ‘Operational Excellence Based on HR Practices’.

Prakash Gunjal, ex-assistant general manager – HR, Mylon Laboratories Ltd, Nashik was invited to deliver the guest lecture. He was welcomed by Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Patil, Dean and Head of Department Management Studies.

In his lecture he said Human Resource is one the most crucial and important element in any organisation. Human resource plays a vital role in development of the organisation.

Any organisation which needs to excel must follow the best practices in HR, he added Speaking in the Indian companies context he said that to attract, retain develop and grow the talent, to engage and align the talent, to reduce the attrition rate are dimensions of the HR practices which are to be followed.

Further speaking on the topic Gunjal stated HR is not only concern with selection and recruitment of employees but it needs to focus on training and development also.

Going more deeper into the topic he said HR cannot ignore the fact about compensation of the employees. Employees should also be rewarded and given recognistion from time to time so that employees will get motivated and contribute more towards growth of an organisation.

In the end he concluded by saying that employee satisfaction is a result of best HR practices followed. Anjitha Menon compered the programme.

The guest lecture was conducted under the guidance of Dr. Sandip Jha, chairman, Sandip Foundation, Mohini Patil, general manager, Prof P I Patil, mentor and Prof (Dr.) S T Gandhe and Principal of SITRC.