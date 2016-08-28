Three boys drown in lake while taking selfie

Manmad/Shingave : Three school children yesterday drowned in a lake while trying to click a selfie near Dattache Shingave village on Chandwad road, about 2 kms away from Manmad.

The deceased have been identified as Tejas Lalwani, Keshav Gaikwad and Ajim Habib Pathan. All of them were studying in Class X at Chhatre High School in Manmad.

“A group of five friends had gone out to celebrate the birthday of one of them,” police said.

“Three of them posed for a selfie on the bank of the lake, but accidentally fell into the lake. Two others then jumped in to rescue them, but they also began to drown,” police added.

Some local residents came to their rescue and pulled out Shubham Kamble and Swapnil Lodha. The fire brigade personnel – Vishnu Athawale, Shyam Sasane, Azhar Pathan, Satish Gangurde, Papa Bhai, Irfan Shaikh, Najim Shaikh, Ibrahim Fitter, Raju Patel and Shankar Pagare later fished out the bodies after 3-hour long efforts. Further investigation into the case is on, said SP Dr Rahul Khade.