Govt mulling ‘Nashik Festival’ to promote tourism



NASHIK : With a view to promote tourism sector in Nashik district, the government is contemplating organising a ‘Nashik Festival’ in line with famous Ajanta-Ellora Festival,

apprised

State Tourism Development Minister Jaykumar Rawal yesterday while addressing a press conference here.

The minister has convened a joint meeting of Department of Tourism, district administration and public representatives on the backdrop of state government’s in itiative announcing the year 2017 as ‘Visit Maharashtra’ year in a bid to attract foreign tourists.

Rawal said, “Nashik is blessed with the beauty of nature with long heritage of forts. The city of Nashik has attained spirituality on account of Simhastha Kumbh Mela and holy city of Trimbakeshwar. Due to this, lakhs of pilgrims visit the city every year. Despite this, we have failed to encash the inflow of pilgrims and convert the same for promotion of tourism in the district.”

“Under its ambitious ‘Visit Maharashtra 2017’ tourism policy, the state government is

making all-out efforts to recognise and develop Nashik as the place with highest number of tourist spots in the state,” the minister revealed further adding that the government is going to organise ‘Nashik Festival’ every year in line with Ajanta-Ellora Festival with a view to brand all the tourist spots in the district.

Under the proposed festival, celebrities from different strata of the society would be invited for a cultural feast in which Nashikites and tourists would play a key role. In addition to this, tourists would be attracted by showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Nashik, its art, ancient history and religious importance.

The government would strategically develop Trimbakeshwar-Igatpuri as a tourism destination for the visitors who visit tourist spot Lonavla frequently. It’ll provide an alternative for the tourists visiting Lonavla, Rawal said.

The Tourism Development Minister further revealed his plans to develop Nandurmadhyameshwar bird sanctuary by developing road infrastructure and resorts there.

“The government is also planning to boost private airline services with the joint participation of Centre and State,” Rawal added.