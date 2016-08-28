MRF Rally of Maharashtra today

NASHIK : Round 2 of the MRF FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) – the MRF Rally of Maharashtra is all set to roll today. To welcome foreign drivers and cars, a separate championship known as the MRF FMSCI Indian Rally Championship (IRC) is also being run concurrently. Indian drivers in Indian cars are eligible for the INRC while Indian or Foreign drivers in Indian or Foreign cars are eligible for the IRC.

This Round 2 covers around 400 kms, which includes 75 kms. of special stages (driving tracks) on tarmac roads. The routes of the stages are closed sections of public/private roads which have been disclosed to competitors for reconnaissance. The 6 special stages (driving tracks) of the rally to be covered by the teams today are around Bhandardara, on the outskirts of the city, while the pre-event Shakedown was at Sandip University yesterday.

Shakedown, a concept introduced this year, is a procedure conducted to provide some pre-rally practice & testing to all the competitors. Top seeded drivers took dignitaries and media personnel as passengers and drove around the shakedown stage in their rally cars.

The 32 teams in the MRF Rally of Maharashtra include top drivers of India like Gaurav Gill, Amittrajit Ghosh and Sunny Sidhu of Team Mahindra Adventure as well as Arjun Rao Aroor, Rahul Kanthraj, Karna Kadur and others.

The INRC received 27 entries through its various classes, being a) INRC Overall – upto 3500cc cars including turbo factor, b) INRC 2000cc and c) FMSCI Cup for vehicles homologated prior to 31st December 2007 while the IRC, which is still at a nascent stage, received the remaining 5 entries with the Evo VIII of Abhilash P G and Evo X of Samir Thapar being the top contenders in this championship. It must be noted that IN- RC and IRC are two separate championships and their results are not clubbed together.