Inter-School Football & Basketball Tourney 2016 Barnes storm into football finals

DEOLALI CAMP: Defending champions Barnes ‘A’ and last year’s runners-up Bishop’s, Camp registered convincing semi-final wins to set up a repeat championship round clash, in the 28th All Maharashtra Anglo-Indian Schools in India football and basketball tournament, organized by the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools in India, Maharashtra Chapter, at the Barnes School & Junior College, Devlali, on Saturday.

Twelve-time winners Barnes tamed Christ Church, Mumbai 4-0 with Atish Kalate scoring three goals and Jonathan Ryder adding the other in a contest dominated by the hosts. Bishop’s, Camp scored once in each half to prevail over Cathedral & John Connon, Mumbai 2-0 after Akshay Bhullar broke the scoreless deadlock in the 11th minute and striker Vikrant Kshirsagar netting in the 59th minute.

Winners in the last two editions, St. Mary’s, Pune remained one win away from completing a hat-trick when they halted Bishop’s, Camp with a 64-48 win in the basketball semi-finals. Cathedral overcame local favourites Barnes 38-30 in the other semi-final after enduring a stiff challenge in the second half.

Spearheaded by Anjali Narain and Sanya Runwal, Cathedral took charge from the start as they raced to a 14-4 half-time lead. Barnes, who demonstrated they were no pushovers with a stunning come-from-behind win over Bombay Scottish, Mahim in the previous game in the league, raised hopes of a recovery with a second-half surge but Cathedral were rewarded for accuracy.