State to kick off organ donation drive

NASHIK : To make sure organs are made readily available to needy patients, the State government is organising a three-day organ donation awareness campaign from August 30 to September 1.

Under the organ donation awareness campaign, a public awareness rally will be taken out from Golf Club at 8.00 am in the morning on August 30. On the same day, an organ donation registration drive will be kick started from civil hospital here, apprised additional district collector Kanhuraj Bagate.

“This awareness campaign is giving us an opportunity to dedicate ourselves to the service of mankind. Therefore, not only the people in general but also all the NGOs, be it academic institutions or health centres should participate in the drive,” he urged. He had convened a preparatory meet at the district collectorate here to chalk out strategies to encourage maximum participation.

He said that over 12,000 patients across the state are on the waiting list for organ transplants. During the drive, if a patient is diagnosed as brain-dead, counselling should be arranged for his family members, Bagate said adding that competitions on vast platforms should be organised in order to ensure participation of students too in the awareness campaign.

“Workshops, lecture-series, seminars should be arranged on college level with a view to introduce the people with the importance and need of organ donation,” the addl district collector added.

Also present at the meet were Dr Jagdale, addl CEO A B Landge, district health officer Dr Sushil Wakchaure, MUHS dy registrar Dr Vidya Thakare, resident medical officer DR G M Hole, medical officer (NMC) Dr Vijay Dekate, Dr Bhausaheb More and Dr Sanjay Rakibe.