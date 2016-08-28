﻿﻿﻿Get ready for self-defence, Joshi urges women

DEOLALI CAMP : Attack is the best form of defence! So said an official of state road transport corporation to women urging them that they should be prepared for self-defence and counter-responsive in order to protect self-respect in the society.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) divisional controller Yamini Joshi has urged the women class that they need to empower themselves and should raise their voice against social injustice, hooliganism. Joshi was delivering a lecture on the topic ‘Safety of women’, in a seminar chaired by Prin Dr J D Sonkhaskar, and organised by students’ forum at SVKT College here.

Asst PI Manisha Kashid, Deepali Mankar, Mardani Foundation president Jyoti Gaikwad and Pooja Jadhav were also present on the dais. Earlier, Dr Mangala Nikumbh in her introductory speech threw light on this unique initiative taken by the students’ forum. Prof Savita Aher anchored the programme, while Prof Sunita Sunita Adke proposed a vote of thanks.

Prof Suhas Farande, Prof Vikram Kakulte and Prof Jayant Mahajan among others dignitaries took special efforts for the success of the seminar and remove doubts raised by the girl students.