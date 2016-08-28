Bypolls for 2 Nashik Road municipal wards today

NASHIK ROAD : Bypolls for 2 municipal wards – Prabhags 35 and 36 – in Nashik Road are taking place today (Sunday, August 28), while counting of votes will take place on Monday (Aug 29).

For the last two weeks, campaigning for the by-elections was in full swing with all the major political parties including Shiv Sena, BJP, MNS, Congress, NCP and RPI making the elections prestigious by holding rallies, door-to-door campaigning and arranging personal visits.

The final outcome may be shocking as all the local political bigwigs who are claiming victories for their respective candidates failed to measure the mood of the electorate as the campaigners had to hire party workers from outside for rallies. Political pandits say final voter turnout will decide the future of the candidates in the fray.