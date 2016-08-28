NMC removes 13 tonnes of garbage from Godavari

NASHIK ROAD : Ahead of the 10-day Ganesh festival beginning September 5, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) carried out an extensive cleanliness drive at Godavari banks in Dasak-Panchak locality of Jail Road here, extracting about 13 tonnes of garbage.

The exercise was conducted to cleanse the river of all wastes after the torrential rains and subsequent floods submerged the Godavari ghats causing piling up of tonnes of garbage on the river side.

As many as 86 sanitary workers, supported by 5 tractors to lift the garbage, took part in the drive after its formal launch by local corporator Ashok Satbhai in the principal presence of divisional officer Somnath Vadekar, divisional sanitary inspector Sanjay Darade and D K Bhosale at Dasak-Panchak ghats here.

The cleanliness drive which is expected to be completed today, was also simultaneously carried out in areas of Darna river, Chehedi, Valdevi river, Vihitgaon, Deolaligaon and Vadner gate of the city suburb.