‘La Science Fair’ at Fravashi Academy

Nashik: The budding and young scientists of Fravashi Academy exhibited their skill in the field of science and technology in the recently held Science Exhibition.

The judges for the day – Dr. B. B. Musmade, Renuka Majumdar, Rahul Gaikwad and Gaurang Ambulkar appreciated the working models and the concepts chosen by the children.

They made a special mention of projects ‘Modern Agriculture using wind mills’ and ‘Generation of electricity using salt water’.

The management congratulated the winners and applauded the efforts of the science department in organising the event.